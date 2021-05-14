Sulfoxaflor is a systemic insecticide which acts as an insect neurotoxin and is a member of a class of chemicals called sulfoximines which act on the central nervous system of insects.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Sulfoxaflor industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Sulfoxaflor market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Sulfoxaflor market covered in Chapter 12:

Dow AgroSciences

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Sulfoxaflor market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Transform® WG Insecticides

Closer® SC Insecticides

Sequoia® Insecticides

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Sulfoxaflor market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Sulfoxaflor Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Sulfoxaflor

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Sulfoxaflor industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Sulfoxaflor Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Sulfoxaflor Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sulfoxaflor Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Sulfoxaflor Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Sulfoxaflor

3.3 Sulfoxaflor Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sulfoxaflor

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Sulfoxaflor

3.4 Market Distributors of Sulfoxaflor

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Sulfoxaflor Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Sulfoxaflor Market, by Type

4.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sulfoxaflor Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Value and Growth Rate of Transform® WG Insecticides

4.3.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Value and Growth Rate of Closer® SC Insecticides

4.3.3 Global Sulfoxaflor Value and Growth Rate of Sequoia® Insecticides

4.4 Global Sulfoxaflor Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Sulfoxaflor Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Growth Rate of Cereals & Grains (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Growth Rate of Oilseeds & Pulses (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Growth Rate of Fruits & Vegetables (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Sulfoxaflor Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Sulfoxaflor Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Sulfoxaflor Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sulfoxaflor Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Sulfoxaflor Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Sulfoxaflor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Sulfoxaflor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sulfoxaflor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Sulfoxaflor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

