Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize market covered in Chapter 12:

Sumitomo Chemical

Hanfeng Evergreen

BASF

Aglukon

Georgia-Pacific

Agrium Inc.

Shandong Kingenta Ecological Engineering

Puccioni

Helena Chemicals

Sadepan Chimica

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nitrification inhibitor

Urease inhibitor

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Field Crops

Fruits

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize

3.3 Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize

3.4 Market Distributors of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market, by Type

4.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Value and Growth Rate of Nitrification inhibitor

4.3.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Value and Growth Rate of Urease inhibitor

4.3.3 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Consumption and Growth Rate of Field Crops (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Consumption and Growth Rate of Fruits (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Slow/Controlled Release Fertilize Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

