Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed market covered in Chapter 12:

Huasheng Seed

DENGHAI SEEDS

Bejo

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

Jing Yan YiNong

Bayer Crop Science

Nongwoobio

Monsanto

Horticulture Seeds

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Syngenta

Limagrain

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

Takii

ENZA ZADEN

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lotus Root

Radish

Bamboo Shoots

Garlic

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed

3.3 Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed

3.4 Market Distributors of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market, by Type

4.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate of Lotus Root

4.3.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate of Radish

4.3.3 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate of Bamboo Shoots

4.3.4 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate of Garlic

4.3.5 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Consumption and Growth Rate of Farmland (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Consumption and Growth Rate of Greenhouse (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Root&Bulb Vegetable Seed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

