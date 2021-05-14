The rice transplanter is an agricultural machine that implants rice seedlings into rice fields. When planting, firstly, several rice seedlings are taken from the seedbed by mechanical claws to implant the soil in the field. In order to keep the angle between the seedbed and the ground at right angles, the front end of the mechanical claw must adopt an elliptical action curve.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Rice Transplanter Machine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Rice Transplanter Machine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Rice Transplanter Machine market covered in Chapter 12:

Jiangsu Tongyang Machinery Co.,Ltd

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery

Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery

Changfa Agricultural Equipment

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Kubota

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Rice Transplanter Machine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Riding type

Walking type

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Rice Transplanter Machine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Rice Transplanter Machine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Rice Transplanter Machine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rice Transplanter Machine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rice Transplanter Machine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rice Transplanter Machine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Rice Transplanter Machine

3.3 Rice Transplanter Machine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rice Transplanter Machine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rice Transplanter Machine

3.4 Market Distributors of Rice Transplanter Machine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rice Transplanter Machine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market, by Type

4.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Value and Growth Rate of Riding type

4.3.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Value and Growth Rate of Walking type

4.4 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Rice Transplanter Machine Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rice Transplanter Machine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Rice Transplanter Machine Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Rice Transplanter Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Rice Transplanter Machine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Rice Transplanter Machine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Rice Transplanter Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

