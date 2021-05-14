Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Plant Growing Lamps industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Plant Growing Lamps market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Plant Growing Lamps market covered in Chapter 12:

Valoya

Everlight Electronics

LEDHYDROPONICS

Epistar

GE

Philips

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

LumiGrow

OSRAM

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Plant Growing Lamps market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Low Power (＜300W)

High Power (≥300W)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Plant Growing Lamps market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Plant Growing Lamps Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Plant Growing Lamps

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Plant Growing Lamps industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plant Growing Lamps Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Plant Growing Lamps Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Plant Growing Lamps

3.3 Plant Growing Lamps Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plant Growing Lamps

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Plant Growing Lamps

3.4 Market Distributors of Plant Growing Lamps

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Plant Growing Lamps Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Type

4.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Value and Growth Rate of Low Power (＜300W)

4.3.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Value and Growth Rate of High Power (≥300W)

4.4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Greenhouses (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption and Growth Rate of Indoor Grow Facilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Applications (2015-2020)

6 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Plant Growing Lamps Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Plant Growing Lamps Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Plant Growing Lamps Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Plant Growing Lamps Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Plant Growing Lamps Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

