O2O (online to offline) refers to a new e-commerce model, through online malls or their own websites, businesses show customers information about products and services; at the same time, through QR code, APP or location-based services (LBS), customers log into online stores or filter online products and services, and then place orders and pay bills. Single, but they verify and experience consumption offline. This model can not only meet the individual needs of customers, but also help businesses to disseminate information about products and services faster, farther and more widely.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6172157-covid-19-outbreak-global-online-to-offline-commerce

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Online to Offline Commerce industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deck-design-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-04-08

The Online to Offline Commerce market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Online to Offline Commerce market covered in Chapter 12:

Uber

Airbnb

Jingdong

Zalando

Amazon, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Rakuten, Inc.

eBay Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

Groupon

Expedia

Booking Holdings

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Online to Offline Commerce market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Online to Offline Commerce market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2021-2027-global-and-regional-electromyography-emg-electrode-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-market-research-report-standard-version-2021-04-09

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-axle-propeller-shaft-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-04-12

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Online to Offline Commerce Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Online to Offline Commerce

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Online to Offline Commerce industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Online to Offline Commerce Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online to Offline Commerce Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Online to Offline Commerce

3.3 Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online to Offline Commerce

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Online to Offline Commerce

3.4 Market Distributors of Online to Offline Commerce

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online to Offline Commerce Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-multimode-distributed-acoustic-sensing-industry-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-13

4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market, by Type

4.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Value and Growth Rate of Group-Buying Platform

4.3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Value and Growth Rate of Online Shopping Platform

4.3.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Value and Growth Rate of Business Circle Platform

4.4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Online to Offline Commerce Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel & Tourism (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate of Hotel Booking (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate of Ridesharing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate of Restaurant (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Online to Offline Commerce Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-food-flexible-packaging-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-04-15

6 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Online to Offline Commerce Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Online to Offline Commerce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Online to Offline Commerce Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Online to Offline Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105