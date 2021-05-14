A mushroom, or toadstool, is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, typically produced above ground on soil or on its food source.

The standard for the name “mushroom” is the cultivated white button mushroom, Agaricus bisporus; hence the word “mushroom” is most often applied to those fungi (Basidiomycota, Agaricomycetes) that have a stem (stipe), a cap (pileus), and gills (lamellae, sing. lamella) on the underside of the cap. “Mushroom” also describes a variety of other gilled fungi, with or without stems, therefore the term is used to describe the fleshy fruiting bodies of some Ascomycota. These gills produce microscopic spores that help the fungus spread across the ground or its occupant surface.

A truffle is the fruiting body of a subterranean Ascomycete fungus, predominantly one of the many species of the genus Tuber. Truffles are ectomycorrhizal fungi and are therefore usually found in close association with tree roots. Spore dispersal is accomplished through fungivores, animals that eat fungi.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mushrooms and Truffles industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mushrooms and Truffles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mushrooms and Truffles market covered in Chapter 12:

Shanghai Detan Mushroom & Truffles Co. Ltd.

Modern Mushroom Farms

Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co. Ltd.

Henan Alchemy Food Co. Ltd.

Scelta Mushrooms

Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd.

The Mushroom Company

Kunming Tairao Commerce & Trade Co. Ltd.

Hubei Wanhe Food Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Eusinasia Foods Co. Ltd.

Qingdao HanHaiDa Import And Export Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mushrooms and Truffles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Shiitake

Oyster

Eryngii

Enoki

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mushrooms and Truffles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail

Food process

Food services

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Mushrooms and Truffles Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mushrooms and Truffles

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mushrooms and Truffles industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mushrooms and Truffles Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mushrooms and Truffles Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mushrooms and Truffles

3.3 Mushrooms and Truffles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mushrooms and Truffles

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mushrooms and Truffles

3.4 Market Distributors of Mushrooms and Truffles

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mushrooms and Truffles Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate of Shiitake

4.3.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate of Oyster

4.3.3 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate of Eryngii

4.3.4 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate of Enoki

4.3.5 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Mushrooms and Truffles Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Growth Rate of Food process (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Growth Rate of Food services (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mushrooms and Truffles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Mushrooms and Truffles Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Mushrooms and Truffles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Mushrooms and Truffles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mushrooms and Truffles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Mushrooms and Truffles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

