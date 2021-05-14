Green-Roof is a roof of a building that is enveloped with plants and flora. Plants are placed and fixed over a particular membrane that is waterproofing in nature. It is also popularly known as a living roof. It is said that a green-roof also incorporates extra layers including a root barrier and irrigation and drainage systems. These are a wide range of ends that are served by green roofs. It plays a very important role in soaking up rainwater, offering insulation, constructing a wildlife habitat, and raising gentleness and lessening the level of stress among the masses by offering a pleasant ambience. Besides, it also facilitates in reducing the urban air temperature levels as well as alleviating the heat island effect.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6172161-covid-19-outbreak-global-green-roof-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Green-Roof industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-augmented-analytics-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-08

The Green-Roof market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Green-Roof market covered in Chapter 12:

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Sempergreen

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Onduline

Tremco

Rooflite

ZinCo

Green Roof Outfitters

Vitaroofs

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Green-Roof market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Intensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Extensive Green-Roof

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Green-Roof market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial buildings

Industrial buildings

Residential buildings

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gobal-eosinophilic-esophagitis-drug-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-09

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-particle-counter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-12

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Green-Roof Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Green-Roof

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Green-Roof industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Green-Roof Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Green-Roof Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Green-Roof Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Green-Roof Industry Development

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hazmat-labels-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-04-13

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Green-Roof Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Green-Roof

3.3 Green-Roof Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Green-Roof

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Green-Roof

3.4 Market Distributors of Green-Roof

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Green-Roof Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Green-Roof Market, by Type

4.1 Global Green-Roof Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Green-Roof Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Green-Roof Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Green-Roof Value and Growth Rate of Intensive Green-Roof

4.3.2 Global Green-Roof Value and Growth Rate of Semi-intensive Green-Roof

4.3.3 Global Green-Roof Value and Growth Rate of Extensive Green-Roof

4.4 Global Green-Roof Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Green-Roof Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial buildings (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Green-Roof Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential buildings (2015-2020)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vegetable-skinning-machine-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-04-15

6 Global Green-Roof Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Green-Roof Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Green-Roof Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Green-Roof Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Green-Roof Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105