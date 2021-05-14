A biofertilizer (also bio-fertilizer) is a substance which contains living microorganisms which, when applied to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil, colonize the rhizosphere or the interior of the plant and promotes growth by increasing the supply or availability of primary nutrients to the host plant. Biofertilizers add nutrients through the natural processes of nitrogen fixation, solubilizing phosphorus, and stimulating plant growth through the synthesis of growth-promoting substances.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bio-Fertilizers industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bio-Fertilizers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bio-Fertilizers market covered in Chapter 12:

Kribhco

Stanley Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

T. Stanes & Company Limited

Rajshree Biosolutions LLP

National Fertilizers Limited

Futureco Bioscience S.L.

Bio Protan

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Agri Life

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bio-Fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nitrogen-Fixing

Phosphate-Solubilizing

Potash-Mobilizing

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bio-Fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Root Dipping

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Bio-Fertilizers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bio-Fertilizers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bio-Fertilizers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio-Fertilizers Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bio-Fertilizers Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bio-Fertilizers

3.3 Bio-Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-Fertilizers

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bio-Fertilizers

3.4 Market Distributors of Bio-Fertilizers

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bio-Fertilizers Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Nitrogen-Fixing

4.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Phosphate-Solubilizing

4.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Potash-Mobilizing

4.3.4 Global Bio-Fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Bio-Fertilizers Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bio-Fertilizers Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Seed Treatment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Soil Treatment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Root Dipping (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Bio-Fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Bio-Fertilizers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

