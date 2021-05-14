Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Agrochemical and Pesticid industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Agrochemical and Pesticid market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Agrochemical and Pesticid market covered in Chapter 12:

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Dow AgroSciences

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Adama

Bayer

Syngenta

Nufarm

Bailing Agrochemical

Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

Hubei Sanonda

Monsanto

Gharda

Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

Nanjing Red Sun

Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

KWIN Joint-stock

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

DuPont

Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

BASF

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Yancheng Limin Chemical

Qingdao Kyx Chemical

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

Albaugh

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Agrochemical and Pesticid market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Insecticides

Antiseptics

Herbicides

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Agrochemical and Pesticid market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agricultural

Garden

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Agrochemical and Pesticid Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agrochemical and Pesticid

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agrochemical and Pesticid industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agrochemical and Pesticid Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agrochemical and Pesticid Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.3 Agrochemical and Pesticid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.4 Market Distributors of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agrochemical and Pesticid Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market, by Type

4.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Growth Rate of Insecticides

4.3.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Growth Rate of Antiseptics

4.3.3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Growth Rate of Herbicides

4.3.4 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Agrochemical and Pesticid Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Consumption and Growth Rate of Garden (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agrochemical and Pesticid Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Agrochemical and Pesticid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

