Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Agricultural Films industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Agricultural Films market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Agricultural Films market covered in Chapter 12:

Huadun

Trioplast

Armando Alvarez

Zibo Plactics Eight

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Tianjin Plastic

Plastika Kritis

Agriplast

Chenguang Plastic

JIANYUANCHUN

Barbier Group

Rani Plast

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Berry Plastics

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Big East New Materials

Polypak

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Films market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High Grade

Middle Grade

Low Grade

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Films market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Agricultural Films Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agricultural Films

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agricultural Films industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Films Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Films Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agricultural Films Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agricultural Films Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Films Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agricultural Films Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agricultural Films

3.3 Agricultural Films Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Films

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Films

3.4 Market Distributors of Agricultural Films

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agricultural Films Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Agricultural Films Market, by Type

4.1 Global Agricultural Films Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agricultural Films Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Agricultural Films Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Agricultural Films Value and Growth Rate of High Grade

4.3.2 Global Agricultural Films Value and Growth Rate of Middle Grade

4.3.3 Global Agricultural Films Value and Growth Rate of Low Grade

4.4 Global Agricultural Films Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Agricultural Films Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Agricultural Films Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Agricultural Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Shed Plastic Film (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Agricultural Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Mulch Plastic Film (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Agricultural Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Agricultural Films Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Agricultural Films Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Agricultural Films Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agricultural Films Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Agricultural Films Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Agricultural Films Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Agricultural Films Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agricultural Films Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Agricultural Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

