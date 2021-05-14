The global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5538433-global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market-report-2020-by
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market covered in Chapter 4:
The Chisso Corporation
Shikefeng Chemical Industry
CF Industries Holdings
Israel Chemicals Ltd
The Mosaic Company
Bunge（Bg）
Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg
Greenfeed Agro SDN
Ats Group
ICL Specialty Fertilizers
Agrium Inc.
Haifa Group
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan
Compo Gmbh＆Co
Ocp Group
K + S Ag
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
Yara International
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Controlled-Release Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Polymer coated NPK fertilizer
Polymer coated urea
Sulfur coated urea & polymer sulfur coated urea
Other fertilizers
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Controlled-Release Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Cereals
Grains
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Polymer coated NPK fertilizer
1.5.3 Polymer coated urea
1.5.4 Sulfur coated urea & polymer sulfur coated urea
1.5.5 Other fertilizers
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Cereals
1.6.3 Grains
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Controlled-Release Fertilizer
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Controlled-Release Fertilizer
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Controlled-Release Fertilizer Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 The Chisso Corporation
4.1.1 The Chisso Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 The Chisso Corporation Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 The Chisso Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Shikefeng Chemical Industry
4.2.1 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Basic Information
4.2.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Business Overview
4.3 CF Industries Holdings
4.3.1 CF Industries Holdings Basic Information
4.3.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 CF Industries Holdings Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 CF Industries Holdings Business Overview
4.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd
4.4.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd Basic Information
4.4.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd Business Overview
4.5 The Mosaic Company
4.5.1 The Mosaic Company Basic Information
4.5.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 The Mosaic Company Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 The Mosaic Company Business Overview
4.6 Bunge（Bg）
4.6.1 Bunge（Bg） Basic Information
4.6.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Bunge（Bg） Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Bunge（Bg） Business Overview
4.7 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg
4.7.1 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Basic Information
4.7.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Business Overview
4.8 Greenfeed Agro SDN
4.8.1 Greenfeed Agro SDN Basic Information
4.8.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Greenfeed Agro SDN Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Greenfeed Agro SDN Business Overview
4.9 Ats Group
4.9.1 Ats Group Basic Information
4.9.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Ats Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Ats Group Business Overview
4.10 ICL Specialty Fertilizers
4.10.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Basic Information
4.10.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Business Overview
4.11 Agrium Inc.
4.11.1 Agrium Inc. Basic Information
4.11.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Agrium Inc. Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Agrium Inc. Business Overview
4.12 Haifa Group
4.12.1 Haifa Group Basic Information
4.12.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Haifa Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Haifa Group Business Overview
4.13 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
4.13.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Basic Information
4.13.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Business Overview
4.14 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan
4.14.1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Basic Information
4.14.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Business Overview
4.15 Compo Gmbh＆Co
4.15.1 Compo Gmbh＆Co Basic Information
4.15.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 Compo Gmbh＆Co Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 Compo Gmbh＆Co Business Overview
4.16 Ocp Group
4.16.1 Ocp Group Basic Information
4.16.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Ocp Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Ocp Group Business Overview
4.17 K + S Ag
4.17.1 K + S Ag Basic Information
4.17.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 K + S Ag Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 K + S Ag Business Overview
4.18 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
4.18.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Basic Information
4.18.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.18.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.18.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Business Overview
4.19 Yara International
4.19.1 Yara International Basic Information
4.19.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.19.3 Yara International Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.19.4 Yara International Business Overview
5 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
