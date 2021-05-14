The global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5538433-global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market-report-2020-by



In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Controlled-Release Fertilizer market covered in Chapter 4:

The Chisso Corporation

Shikefeng Chemical Industry

CF Industries Holdings

Israel Chemicals Ltd

The Mosaic Company

Bunge（Bg）

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sustainable-investment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-04-08

Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg

Greenfeed Agro SDN

Ats Group

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Agrium Inc.

Haifa Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan

Compo Gmbh＆Co

Ocp Group

K + S Ag

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa

Yara International

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Controlled-Release Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polymer coated NPK fertilizer

Polymer coated urea

Sulfur coated urea & polymer sulfur coated urea

Other fertilizers

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Controlled-Release Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals

Grains

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gobal-swine-vaccines-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-04-09

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-cmms-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-12

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polymer coated NPK fertilizer

1.5.3 Polymer coated urea

1.5.4 Sulfur coated urea & polymer sulfur coated urea

1.5.5 Other fertilizers

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cereals

1.6.3 Grains

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Controlled-Release Fertilizer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-drapes-and-gowns-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-04-13

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Controlled-Release Fertilizer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Controlled-Release Fertilizer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Controlled-Release Fertilizer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Chisso Corporation

4.1.1 The Chisso Corporation Basic Information

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-availability-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-14

4.1.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Chisso Corporation Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Chisso Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Shikefeng Chemical Industry

4.2.1 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Basic Information

4.2.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shikefeng Chemical Industry Business Overview

4.3 CF Industries Holdings

4.3.1 CF Industries Holdings Basic Information

4.3.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 CF Industries Holdings Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 CF Industries Holdings Business Overview

4.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd

4.4.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd Business Overview

4.5 The Mosaic Company

4.5.1 The Mosaic Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Mosaic Company Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Mosaic Company Business Overview

4.6 Bunge（Bg）

4.6.1 Bunge（Bg） Basic Information

4.6.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bunge（Bg） Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bunge（Bg） Business Overview

4.7 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg

4.7.1 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Basic Information

4.7.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Compo Gmbh＆Co. Kg Business Overview

4.8 Greenfeed Agro SDN

4.8.1 Greenfeed Agro SDN Basic Information

4.8.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Greenfeed Agro SDN Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Greenfeed Agro SDN Business Overview

4.9 Ats Group

4.9.1 Ats Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ats Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ats Group Business Overview

4.10 ICL Specialty Fertilizers

4.10.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Basic Information

4.10.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Business Overview

4.11 Agrium Inc.

4.11.1 Agrium Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Agrium Inc. Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Agrium Inc. Business Overview

4.12 Haifa Group

4.12.1 Haifa Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Haifa Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Haifa Group Business Overview

4.13 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

4.13.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Basic Information

4.13.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Business Overview

4.14 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan

4.14.1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Basic Information

4.14.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Business Overview

4.15 Compo Gmbh＆Co

4.15.1 Compo Gmbh＆Co Basic Information

4.15.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Compo Gmbh＆Co Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Compo Gmbh＆Co Business Overview

4.16 Ocp Group

4.16.1 Ocp Group Basic Information

4.16.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Ocp Group Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Ocp Group Business Overview

4.17 K + S Ag

4.17.1 K + S Ag Basic Information

4.17.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 K + S Ag Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 K + S Ag Business Overview

4.18 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa

4.18.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Basic Information

4.18.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa Business Overview

4.19 Yara International

4.19.1 Yara International Basic Information

4.19.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Yara International Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Yara International Business Overview

5 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Controlled-Release Fertilizer Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Controlled-Release Fertilizer Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Controlled-Release Fertilizer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

971 0503084105