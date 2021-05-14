The global Commercial Seeds market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Commercial Seeds market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Commercial Seeds industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Seeds Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Seeds market covered in Chapter 4:

Monsanto

Dow Agro Sciences

Bayer Crop Science AG

Vilmorin and Cie SA

DuPont

Syngenta

KWS Saat AG

Sakata Seed Corporation

Rallis

Land O’lakes

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Grains and Cereals Seeds

Oil Crops Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables Seeds

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Seeds market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wholesale Market

Commercial Planting

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Seeds Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Grains and Cereals Seeds

1.5.3 Oil Crops Seeds

1.5.4 Fruits and Vegetables Seeds

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Seeds Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wholesale Market

1.6.3 Commercial Planting

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Commercial Seeds Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Seeds Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Seeds Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Seeds Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Seeds

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Seeds

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Seeds Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Monsanto

4.1.1 Monsanto Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Monsanto Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Monsanto Business Overview

4.2 Dow Agro Sciences

4.2.1 Dow Agro Sciences Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dow Agro Sciences Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dow Agro Sciences Business Overview

4.3 Bayer Crop Science AG

4.3.1 Bayer Crop Science AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bayer Crop Science AG Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bayer Crop Science AG Business Overview

4.4 Vilmorin and Cie SA

4.4.1 Vilmorin and Cie SA Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Vilmorin and Cie SA Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Vilmorin and Cie SA Business Overview

4.5 DuPont

4.5.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 DuPont Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.6 Syngenta

4.6.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Syngenta Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.7 KWS Saat AG

4.7.1 KWS Saat AG Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 KWS Saat AG Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 KWS Saat AG Business Overview

4.8 Sakata Seed Corporation

4.8.1 Sakata Seed Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sakata Seed Corporation Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sakata Seed Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Rallis

4.9.1 Rallis Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rallis Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rallis Business Overview

4.10 Land O’lakes

4.10.1 Land O’lakes Basic Information

4.10.2 Commercial Seeds Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Land O’lakes Commercial Seeds Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Land O’lakes Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Seeds Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Seeds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Seeds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Commercial Seeds Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Commercial Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Commercial Seeds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Seeds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Commercial Seeds Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Commercial Seeds Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Commercial Seeds Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Commercial Seeds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Seeds Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Seeds Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Commercial Seeds Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Commercial Seeds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

