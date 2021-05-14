Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers market covered in Chapter 12:

Lallemand

Agri Life

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

BASF

Italpollina

Biostadt India Limited

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Camson Biotechnologies Limited

Koppert

Biolchim

Isagro Group

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Biomax

Valagro Group

Sapec Group

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Krishak Bharati Cooperative

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer

Novozymes

Symborg

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bio-stimulants

Bio-fertilizers

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Foliar

Seed

Soil

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers

3.3 Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers

3.4 Market Distributors of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Bio-stimulants

4.3.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Value and Growth Rate of Bio-fertilizers

4.4 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Foliar (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Seed (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Growth Rate of Soil (2015-2020)

6 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Bio-stimulants and Bio-fertilizers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

