Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Oil Filter Device Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
Key players in the global Automotive Oil Filter Device market covered in Chapter 4:
Dane County Chrysler
Toyota Boshoku
Mahle Behr
Ahlstrom
Roki
Tokyo Roki
Bosch Group
ACDelco
Clarcor Inc.
Nederman
Affinia Group Inc.
Shell Global
Gud Holdings
Donaldson Inc.
Puradyn Filter Technologies
Sogefi
Macadams Nigeria
Mann+Hummel GmbH
C. Woermann Nigeria
Hollingsworth & Vose
Denso Corp.
Hengst
UCI International Inc.
Cummins Inc.
HYDRO TRANS Nigeria Limited
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Oil Filter Device market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Oil Filter Device market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
OEM
Aftermarket
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Stainless Steel
1.5.3 Carbon Steel
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 OEM
1.6.3 Aftermarket
1.7 Automotive Oil Filter Device Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Oil Filter Device Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
