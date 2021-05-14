Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Control Arm Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Control Arm market covered in Chapter 4:

FYCC

Fetch

Teenray

ZF FAWER

Wang Jin Machinery

ZF

ACDelco

CTE

Hetian Automotive

Jinjiang Machinery

Benteler

TRW

OCAP

RuiTai

Martinrea

Thyssenkrupp

Tower

Hyundai Mobis

Magna

Magneti Marelli

Yorozu

Huabang Machinery

GMB

Bharat Forge

Wanxiang Qianchao

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Stamped Steel Control Arms

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

MacPherson strut

Multi-link suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cast Iron Control Arms

1.5.3 Cast Aluminum Control Arms

1.5.4 Stamped Steel Control Arms

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 MacPherson strut

1.6.3 Multi-link suspension

1.6.4 Double Wishbone Suspension

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Automotive Control Arm Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Control Arm Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

….continued

