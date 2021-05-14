Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Auto Components Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Auto Components market covered in Chapter 4:

Akebono Brake Industry

Faurecia

ACDelco

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Denso

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magneti Marelli

Hella KGaA Hueck

Continental

Magna International

Brembo

Aptiv

Aisin Seiki

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Auto Components market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Flywheel

Pressure Plate

Clutch

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Auto Components market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Table of Content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Auto Components Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Trailers

1.5.3 Motorhomes

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Auto Components Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Auto Components Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Auto Components Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

