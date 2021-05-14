The global Animal Healthcare market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Animal Healthcare market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Animal Healthcare industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Animal Healthcare Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Animal Healthcare market covered in Chapter 4:

Phirbo Animal Health

Vetoquinol

Merck

Bayer

Virbac

Neogen

Cargill

Zoetis

Nutreco N.V.

Eli Lilly and Company

Ceva Sante Animale

Boehringer Ingelheim

Evonik Industries

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Animal Healthcare market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pharmaceutical

Feed Additives

Vaccines

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Animal Healthcare market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Farm Animals

Companion Animals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Animal Healthcare Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Feed Additives

1.5.4 Vaccines

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Animal Healthcare Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Farm Animals

1.6.3 Companion Animals

1.7 Animal Healthcare Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Animal Healthcare Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Animal Healthcare Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Animal Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Animal Healthcare

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Animal Healthcare

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Animal Healthcare Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Phirbo Animal Health

4.1.1 Phirbo Animal Health Basic Information

4.1.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Phirbo Animal Health Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Phirbo Animal Health Business Overview

4.2 Vetoquinol

4.2.1 Vetoquinol Basic Information

4.2.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Vetoquinol Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Vetoquinol Business Overview

4.3 Merck

4.3.1 Merck Basic Information

4.3.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Merck Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Merck Business Overview

4.4 Bayer

4.4.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.4.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bayer Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.5 Virbac

4.5.1 Virbac Basic Information

4.5.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Virbac Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Virbac Business Overview

4.6 Neogen

4.6.1 Neogen Basic Information

4.6.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Neogen Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Neogen Business Overview

4.7 Cargill

4.7.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.7.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cargill Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.8 Zoetis

4.8.1 Zoetis Basic Information

4.8.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Zoetis Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Zoetis Business Overview

4.9 Nutreco N.V.

4.9.1 Nutreco N.V. Basic Information

4.9.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nutreco N.V. Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nutreco N.V. Business Overview

4.10 Eli Lilly and Company

4.10.1 Eli Lilly and Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Eli Lilly and Company Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Eli Lilly and Company Business Overview

4.11 Ceva Sante Animale

4.11.1 Ceva Sante Animale Basic Information

4.11.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Ceva Sante Animale Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Ceva Sante Animale Business Overview

4.12 Boehringer Ingelheim

4.12.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Basic Information

4.12.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Business Overview

4.13 Evonik Industries

4.13.1 Evonik Industries Basic Information

4.13.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Evonik Industries Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Evonik Industries Business Overview

4.14 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

4.14.1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

4.14.2 Animal Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Animal Healthcare Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

5 Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Animal Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Animal Healthcare Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

