Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Agriculture Equipment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Agriculture Equipment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Agriculture Equipment market covered in Chapter 12:

Menoble

Ten Square

Double L

ZhongJi Southern

AGCO

CNH

Farmers Equipment

Shifeng

Rabe

JCB

Kverneland

YTO

Challenger

New Holland

Oxbo

China Northern

Dongfeng

Modern Agriculture

Kubota

Same Deutz-Fahr

Woer

Kinze

Top Air

Nonghaha

JL Farm Equipment

Great Plains

John Deere

Monosem

Grimme

AgriArgo

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Agriculture Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

Agriculture spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Other agriculture equipment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Agriculture Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of content :

1 Agriculture Equipment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agriculture Equipment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agriculture Equipment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agriculture Equipment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agriculture Equipment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agriculture Equipment

3.3 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agriculture Equipment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agriculture Equipment

3.4 Market Distributors of Agriculture Equipment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agriculture Equipment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Agriculture Equipment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Agriculture tractors

4.3.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Harvesters

4.3.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

4.3.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Agriculture spraying equipment

4.3.5 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Hay & forage equipment

4.3.6 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Irrigation & crop processing equipment

4.3.7 Global Agriculture Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Other agriculture equipment

4.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Agriculture Equipment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Sowing & Planting (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Weed Cultivation (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Plant Protection (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Harvesting & Threshing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Post-Harvest & Agro Processing (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Agriculture Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Agriculture Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Agriculture Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

