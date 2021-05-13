The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Marroquin Organic International
Oxoid
Lesaffre Group
Agrano
Associated British Food Plc.
NOW Foods
Red Star Yeast
OHLY
Lallemand Inc.
Holland & Barrett
Major Types Covered
Feed Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Major Applications Covered
Feed
Food
Pharmaceutical
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Yeast Powder Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Yeast Powder Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Yeast Powder Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Yeast Powder Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Feed Grade
5.2 Food Grade
5.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
6 Global Yeast Powder Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Feed
6.2 Food
6.3 Pharmaceutical
7 Global Yeast Powder Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Marroquin Organic International
8.1.1 Marroquin Organic International Profile
8.1.2 Marroquin Organic International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Marroquin Organic International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Marroquin Organic International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Oxoid
8.2.1 Oxoid Profile
8.2.2 Oxoid Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Oxoid Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Oxoid Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Lesaffre Group
8.3.1 Lesaffre Group Profile
8.3.2 Lesaffre Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Lesaffre Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Lesaffre Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
….continued
