The global Vertical Farming market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Vertical Farming market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Vertical Farming industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Vertical Farming Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Vertical Farming market covered in Chapter 4:
Green Sense Farms
Spread
Uriah’s Urban Farms
Indoor Harvest
Brooklyn Grange
Farmbox
Mirai
Gotham Greens
Atlantic Beach Urban Farms
Lufa Farms
GreenLand
CityFarm
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Sky Greens
Greener Roots Farm
Plenty (Bright Farms)
TruLeaf
Metro Farms
Infinite Harvest
Plantagon
AeroFarms
Scatil
Nongzhong Wulian
Sky Vegetables
Green Spirit Farms
Jingpeng
FarmedHere
Sanan Sino Science
Sundrop Farms
Metropolis Farms
Vertical Harvest
Urban Crops
Garden Fresh Farms
Alegria Fresh
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Vertical Farming market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Shipping Container Vertical Farms
Building-based Vertical Farms
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Vertical Farming market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Shipping Container Vertical Farms
1.5.3 Building-based Vertical Farms
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.6.3 Fruit Planting
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Vertical Farming Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vertical Farming Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Vertical Farming Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Vertical Farming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vertical Farming
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Vertical Farming
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Vertical Farming Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Green Sense Farms
4.1.1 Green Sense Farms Basic Information
4.1.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Green Sense Farms Business Overview
4.2 Spread
4.2.1 Spread Basic Information
4.2.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Spread Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Spread Business Overview
4.3 Uriah’s Urban Farms
4.3.1 Uriah’s Urban Farms Basic Information
4.3.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Uriah’s Urban Farms Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Uriah’s Urban Farms Business Overview
4.4 Indoor Harvest
4.4.1 Indoor Harvest Basic Information
4.4.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Indoor Harvest Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Indoor Harvest Business Overview
4.5 Brooklyn Grange
4.5.1 Brooklyn Grange Basic Information
4.5.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Brooklyn Grange Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Brooklyn Grange Business Overview
4.6 Farmbox
4.6.1 Farmbox Basic Information
4.6.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Farmbox Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Farmbox Business Overview
4.7 Mirai
4.7.1 Mirai Basic Information
4.7.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Mirai Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Mirai Business Overview
4.8 Gotham Greens
4.8.1 Gotham Greens Basic Information
4.8.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Gotham Greens Business Overview
4.9 Atlantic Beach Urban Farms
4.9.1 Atlantic Beach Urban Farms Basic Information
4.9.2 Vertical Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Atlantic Beach Urban Farms Vertical Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Atlantic Beach Urban Farms Business Overview
4.10 Lufa Farms
4.10.1 Lufa Farms Basic Information
….continued
