The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Agrilife

Organic Farming

Davo’s Worm Farms

Jialiming

NutriSoil

MyNOKE

Midwest Worms

Suman Vermi Compost

Earthworm

Egypt for vermicompost

SAOSIS

SLO County Worm Farm

Dirt Dynasty

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Major Types Covered

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Others

Major Applications Covered

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Vermicompost Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Vermicompost Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Vermicompost Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Vermicompost Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

5.2 Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

5.3 Others

6 Global Vermicompost Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Home Gardening

6.2 Landscaping

6.3 Golf Courses

6.4 Horticultural Industry

7 Global Vermicompost Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Agrilife

8.1.1 Agrilife Profile

8.1.2 Agrilife Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Agrilife Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Agrilife Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Organic Farming

8.2.1 Organic Farming Profile

8.2.2 Organic Farming Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Organic Farming Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Organic Farming Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Davo’s Worm Farms

8.3.1 Davo’s Worm Farms Profile

8.3.2 Davo’s Worm Farms Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Davo’s Worm Farms Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Davo’s Worm Farms Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Jialiming

8.4.1 Jialiming Profile

8.4.2 Jialiming Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Jialiming Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Jialiming Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 NutriSoil

8.5.1 NutriSoil Profile

8.5.2 NutriSoil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 NutriSoil Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 NutriSoil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 MyNOKE

8.6.1 MyNOKE Profile

8.6.2 MyNOKE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 MyNOKE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 MyNOKE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Midwest Worms

8.7.1 Midwest Worms Profile

8.7.2 Midwest Worms Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Midwest Worms Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Midwest Worms Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Suman Vermi Compost

8.8.1 Suman Vermi Compost Profile

8.8.2 Suman Vermi Compost Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Suman Vermi Compost Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Suman Vermi Compost Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Earthworm

8.9.1 Earthworm Profile

….continued

