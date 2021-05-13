The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eaton

Invertek Drives

NovaTorque, Inc.

Siemens

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Emerson Industrial

ABB

Omron

Hitachi

Lenze

Major Types Covered

Eddy Current Drives

DC Drives

AC Drives

Major Applications Covered

Industrial Applications

Process Applications

Elevator Applications

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Eddy Current Drives

5.2 DC Drives

5.3 AC Drives

6 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Industrial Applications

6.2 Process Applications

6.3 Elevator Applications

7 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eaton

8.1.1 Eaton Profile

8.1.2 Eaton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eaton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eaton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Invertek Drives

8.2.1 Invertek Drives Profile

8.2.2 Invertek Drives Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Invertek Drives Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Invertek Drives Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 NovaTorque, Inc.

8.3.1 NovaTorque, Inc. Profile

8.3.2 NovaTorque, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 NovaTorque, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 NovaTorque, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Profile

8.4.2 Siemens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Siemens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Siemens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Yaskawa America, Inc.

8.5.1 Yaskawa America, Inc. Profile

8.5.2 Yaskawa America, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Yaskawa America, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Yaskawa America, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Emerson Industrial

8.6.1 Emerson Industrial Profile

8.6.2 Emerson Industrial Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Emerson Industrial Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Emerson Industrial Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 ABB

8.7.1 ABB Profile

8.7.2 ABB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 ABB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 ABB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Omron

8.8.1 Omron Profile

8.8.2 Omron Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Omron Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Omron Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Hitachi

8.9.1 Hitachi Profile

8.9.2 Hitachi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Hitachi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Hitachi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Lenze

8.10.1 Lenze Profile

8.10.2 Lenze Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Lenze Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Lenze Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

….….Continued

