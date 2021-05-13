In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Utility Knives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Utility Knives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Utility Knives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Utility Knives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Utility Knives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Snap-off Knives

Retractable Knives

Fixed Blade Knives

Snap-off knives are estimated to account over 70% of market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Household

Commercial application holds an important share in terms of utility knives’ applications with a market share of about 80% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stanley

Channellock

Xingwei Cutting-Tools

Snap-on Inc

Tajima Tool

Apex Tool Group

Wurth Group

Milwaukee Tool

MARTOR

Great Star

Pro’skit

JETECH

Great Wall Precision

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Utility Knives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Utility Knives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Utility Knives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Utility Knives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Utility Knives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Utility Knives Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Utility Knives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Utility Knives Segment by Type

2.2.1 Snap-off Knives

2.2.2 Retractable Knives

2.2.3 Fixed Blade Knives

2.3 Utility Knives Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Utility Knives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Utility Knives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Utility Knives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Utility Knives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Household

2.5 Utility Knives Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Utility Knives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Utility Knives Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Utility Knives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Utility Knives by Company

3.1 Global Utility Knives Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Utility Knives Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Utility Knives Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Utility Knives Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Utility Knives Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Utility Knives Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Utility Knives Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Utility Knives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Utility Knives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Utility Knives Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Utility Knives by Regions

4.1 Utility Knives by Regions

4.2 Americas Utility Knives Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Utility Knives Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Utility Knives Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Utility Knives Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Utility Knives Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Utility Knives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Utility Knives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Utility Knives Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Utility Knives Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Utility Knives Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Utility Knives Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Utility Knives Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Utility Knives Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Utility Knives Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Utility Knives by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Utility Knives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Utility Knives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Utility Knives Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Utility Knives Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

….continued

