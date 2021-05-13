The global Urban Farming market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Urban Farming market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Urban Farming industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Urban Farming Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Urban Farming market covered in Chapter 4:

Brooklyn Grange Farm

Bowery Farming

UrbanFarmers AG

Edenworks Inc.

Metropolitan Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Gotham Greens

GrowUP Urban Farms

BrightFarms

Pasona O2

Square Roots

Plenty

SproutsIO

Freight Farms

Sky Green

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Urban Farming market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Food

Non-food Crops

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Urban Farming market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Community

Home Gardens

Corporate

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Urban Farming Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Non-food Crops

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Urban Farming Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Community

1.6.4 Home Gardens

1.6.5 Corporate

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Urban Farming Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Urban Farming Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Urban Farming Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Urban Farming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Urban Farming

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Urban Farming

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Urban Farming Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Brooklyn Grange Farm

4.1.1 Brooklyn Grange Farm Basic Information

4.1.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Brooklyn Grange Farm Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Brooklyn Grange Farm Business Overview

4.2 Bowery Farming

4.2.1 Bowery Farming Basic Information

4.2.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bowery Farming Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bowery Farming Business Overview

4.3 UrbanFarmers AG

4.3.1 UrbanFarmers AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 UrbanFarmers AG Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 UrbanFarmers AG Business Overview

4.4 Edenworks Inc.

4.4.1 Edenworks Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Edenworks Inc. Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Edenworks Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Metropolitan Farms

4.5.1 Metropolitan Farms Basic Information

4.5.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Metropolitan Farms Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Metropolitan Farms Business Overview

4.6 Garden Fresh Farms

4.6.1 Garden Fresh Farms Basic Information

4.6.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Garden Fresh Farms Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Garden Fresh Farms Business Overview

4.7 Gotham Greens

4.7.1 Gotham Greens Basic Information

4.7.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Gotham Greens Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Gotham Greens Business Overview

4.8 GrowUP Urban Farms

4.8.1 GrowUP Urban Farms Basic Information

4.8.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 GrowUP Urban Farms Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 GrowUP Urban Farms Business Overview

4.9 BrightFarms

4.9.1 BrightFarms Basic Information

4.9.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 BrightFarms Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 BrightFarms Business Overview

4.10 Pasona O2

4.10.1 Pasona O2 Basic Information

4.10.2 Urban Farming Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Pasona O2 Urban Farming Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

