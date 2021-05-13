The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Pirelli

Bandag

Continental

Sumitomo

Pro-Tyre

Triangle Group

Bridgestone

Leadertread

Apollo Tyres

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Yokohama

Maxxis

Chemvulc

Michelin

GITI Tire

Wheelquip

Toyo Tire

Goodyear

Hankook

ImexTyres &Accessories

Leaderquip

Major Types Covered

All-Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

Others

Major Applications Covered

Truck Tires

Bus Tires

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Truck-Bus Tires Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Truck-Bus Tires Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Truck-Bus Tires Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Truck-Bus Tires Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 All-Season Tires

5.2 Winter Tires

5.3 Summer Tires

5.4 Others

6 Global Truck-Bus Tires Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Truck Tires

6.2 Bus Tires

6.3 Others

7 Global Truck-Bus Tires Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Pirelli

8.1.1 Pirelli Profile

8.1.2 Pirelli Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Pirelli Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Pirelli Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Bandag

8.2.1 Bandag Profile

8.2.2 Bandag Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Bandag Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Bandag Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Continental

8.3.1 Continental Profile

8.3.2 Continental Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Continental Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Continental Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Sumitomo

8.4.1 Sumitomo Profile

8.4.2 Sumitomo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Sumitomo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Sumitomo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Pro-Tyre

8.5.1 Pro-Tyre Profile

8.5.2 Pro-Tyre Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Pro-Tyre Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Pro-Tyre Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Triangle Group

8.6.1 Triangle Group Profile

8.6.2 Triangle Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Triangle Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Triangle Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bridgestone

8.7.1 Bridgestone Profile

8.7.2 Bridgestone Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bridgestone Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bridgestone Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Leadertread

8.8.1 Leadertread Profile

8.8.2 Leadertread Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Leadertread Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Leadertread Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Apollo Tyres

8.9.1 Apollo Tyres Profile

8.9.2 Apollo Tyres Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Apollo Tyres Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Apollo Tyres Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Cooper Tire

8.10.1 Cooper Tire Profile

8.10.2 Cooper Tire Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Cooper Tire Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Cooper Tire Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Kumho Tire

8.11.1 Kumho Tire Profile

8.11.2 Kumho Tire Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Kumho Tire Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Kumho Tire Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Yokohama

8.12.1 Yokohama Profile

8.12.2 Yokohama Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Yokohama Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Yokohama Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Maxxis

8.13.1 Maxxis Profile

8.13.2 Maxxis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Maxxis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Maxxis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Chemvulc

8.14.1 Chemvulc Profile

8.14.2 Chemvulc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Chemvulc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Chemvulc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Michelin

8.15.1 Michelin Profile

8.15.2 Michelin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Michelin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Michelin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 GITI Tire

8.16.1 GITI Tire Profile

8.16.2 GITI Tire Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 GITI Tire Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 GITI Tire Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Wheelquip

8.17.1 Wheelquip Profile

8.17.2 Wheelquip Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Wheelquip Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Wheelquip Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Toyo Tire

8.18.1 Toyo Tire Profile

8.18.2 Toyo Tire Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Toyo Tire Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Toyo Tire Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 Goodyear

8.19.1 Goodyear Profile

8.19.2 Goodyear Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 Goodyear Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 Goodyear Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.20 Hankook

8.20.1 Hankook Profile

8.20.2 Hankook Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.20.3 Hankook Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.20.4 Hankook Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.21 ImexTyres &Accessories

8.21.1 ImexTyres &Accessories Profile

8.21.2 ImexTyres &Accessories Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.21.3 ImexTyres &Accessories Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.21.4 ImexTyres &Accessories Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.22 Leaderquip

8.22.1 Leaderquip Profile

8.22.2 Leaderquip Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.22.3 Leaderquip Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.22.4 Leaderquip Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Truck-Bus Tires Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Truck-Bus Tires Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Truck-Bus Tires Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Truck-Bus Tires Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Truck-Bus Tires Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Truck-Bus Tires by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Truck-Bus Tires Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Truck-Bus Tires Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Truck-Bus Tires by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Truck-Bus Tires Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Truck-Bus Tires Market PEST Analysis

….….Continued

