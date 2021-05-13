In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tourism and Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tourism and Agriculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Tourism and Agriculture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Tourism and Agriculture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Tourism and Agriculture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Event and Recreation Agritourism
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Below 30 Years Old
30-40 Years Old
40-50 Years Old
Above 50 Years Old
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Expedia Group
Corporate Travel Management
Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
China Travel
Fareportal
BCD Group
AAA Travel
Travel Leaders Group
Frosch
Ovation Travel Group
JTB Corporation
Travel and Transport
World Travel Inc.
Direct Travel
TUI Group
Omega World Travel
AlTour International
World Travel Holdings
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travels
Natural Habitat Adventures
Butterfield & Robinson
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tourism and Agriculture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tourism and Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tourism and Agriculture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tourism and Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Tourism and Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tourism and Agriculture Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Tourism and Agriculture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Direct-market Agritourism
2.2.2 Direct-market Agritourism
2.2.3 Event and Recreation Agritourism
2.3 Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tourism and Agriculture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Below 30 Years Old
2.4.2 30-40 Years Old
2.4.3 40-50 Years Old
2.4.4 Above 50 Years Old
2.5 Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Tourism and Agriculture by Players
3.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tourism and Agriculture Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tourism and Agriculture by Regions
4.1 Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tourism and Agriculture by Countries
7.2 Europe Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tourism and Agriculture by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tourism and Agriculture Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Forecast
10.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Tourism and Agriculture Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Tourism and Agriculture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
…continued
