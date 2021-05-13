The global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture market covered in Chapter 4:

Exova Group

TUV SUD

DNV

SAI Global

ALS Limited

TUV Rheinland

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SGS Group

UL LLC

BSI Group

Dekra Certification

Bureau Veritas

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metals Assay

Determination of Pesticide Residues

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metals Assay

1.5.3 Determination of Pesticide Residues

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.7 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Exova Group

4.1.1 Exova Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Exova Group Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Exova Group Business Overview

4.2 TUV SUD

4.2.1 TUV SUD Basic Information

4.2.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TUV SUD Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TUV SUD Business Overview

4.3 DNV

4.3.1 DNV Basic Information

4.3.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DNV Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DNV Business Overview

4.4 SAI Global

4.4.1 SAI Global Basic Information

4.4.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 SAI Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 SAI Global Business Overview

4.5 ALS Limited

4.5.1 ALS Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ALS Limited Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ALS Limited Business Overview

4.6 TUV Rheinland

4.6.1 TUV Rheinland Basic Information

4.6.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 TUV Rheinland Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 TUV Rheinland Business Overview

4.7 Eurofins Scientific

4.7.1 Eurofins Scientific Basic Information

4.7.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eurofins Scientific Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

4.8 Intertek

4.8.1 Intertek Basic Information

4.8.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Intertek Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Intertek Business Overview

4.9 TUV Nord Group

4.9.1 TUV Nord Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 TUV Nord Group Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 TUV Nord Group Business Overview

4.10 Mistras Group

….continued

