In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tape Measures business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tape Measures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Tape Measures, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Tape Measures market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Tape Measures companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Pocket Tapes
Surveyor Tapes
The segment of pocket tapes hold a comparatively larger revenue share in global market, which accounts for about 65.30% in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Woodworking
Construction
Others
Construction is the main application, which accounts for about 47.48% of total consumption in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stanley Black & Decker
Hultafors
TAJIMA
Apex
Starrett
Komelon
Pro’skit
Milwaukee Tool
Endura
Grate Wall
Kraftwelle
EXPLOIT
Jetech Tool
BERENT
BOSI
PST
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tape Measures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tape Measures market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tape Measures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tape Measures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tape Measures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of content :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tape Measures Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tape Measures Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tape Measures Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pocket Tapes
2.2.2 Surveyor Tapes
2.3 Tape Measures Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tape Measures Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tape Measures Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Tape Measures Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tape Measures Segment by Application
2.4.1 Woodworking
2.4.2 Construction
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Tape Measures Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tape Measures Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tape Measures Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Tape Measures Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Tape Measures by Company
3.1 Global Tape Measures Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Tape Measures Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tape Measures Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tape Measures Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Tape Measures Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tape Measures Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Tape Measures Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Tape Measures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Tape Measures Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Tape Measures Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tape Measures by Regions
4.1 Tape Measures by Regions
4.2 Americas Tape Measures Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tape Measures Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tape Measures Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tape Measures Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tape Measures Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Tape Measures Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Tape Measures Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Tape Measures Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Tape Measures Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tape Measures Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Tape Measures Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Tape Measures Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Tape Measures Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Tape Measures Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
….continued
