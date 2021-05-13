The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4853601-2014-2026-global-sunflower-oilseed-processing-industry-market

Major Companies Covered

Richardson International

ITOCHU Corporation

Bunge Limited

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ellipsometer-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-08

Ag Processing Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

EFKO GROUP

CHS Inc.

Wilmar International

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicle-ev-transmission-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-04-09-8175192

Major Types Covered

Mechanical

Chemical

Major Applications Covered

Food

Feed

Industrial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speed-bags-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-10

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-rotational-moulding-machine-market-research-2024-2021-04-13

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cryosurgery-units-market-research-report-2021-2021-04-14

4 Value Chain of the Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Mechanical

5.2 Chemical

6 Global Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Food

6.2 Feed

6.3 Industrial

7 Global Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Richardson International

8.1.1 Richardson International Profile

8.1.2 Richardson International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Richardson International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Richardson International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ITOCHU Corporation

8.2.1 ITOCHU Corporation Profile

8.2.2 ITOCHU Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ITOCHU Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ITOCHU Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Bunge Limited

8.3.1 Bunge Limited Profile

8.3.2 Bunge Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Bunge Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Bunge Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Cargill

8.4.1 Cargill Profile

8.4.2 Cargill Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Cargill Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Cargill Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

8.5.1 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. Profile

8.5.2 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ag Processing Inc.

8.6.1 Ag Processing Inc. Profile

8.6.2 Ag Processing Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ag Processing Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ag Processing Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Archer Daniels Midland

8.7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Profile

8.7.2 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Archer Daniels Midland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 EFKO GROUP

8.8.1 EFKO GROUP Profile

8.8.2 EFKO GROUP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 EFKO GROUP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 EFKO GROUP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 CHS Inc.

8.9.1 CHS Inc. Profile

8.9.2 CHS Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 CHS Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 CHS Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Wilmar International

8.10.1 Wilmar International Profile

8.10.2 Wilmar International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Wilmar International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Wilmar International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Sunflower Oilseed Processing Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Sunflower Oilseed Processing Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105