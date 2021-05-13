The global Straw Pellets market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Straw Pellets market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Straw Pellets industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Straw Pellets Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Straw Pellets market covered in Chapter 4:

Anderson Hay

Grupo Oses

Border Valley Trading

Beijing HDR Trading

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Alfa Tec

Modern Grassland

Oxbow Animal Health

Sacate Pellet Mills

Huishan Diary

Standlee Hay

Gruppo Carli

Accomazzo

Aldahra Fagavi

Barr-Ag

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Straw Pellets market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Timothy Hay

Alfalfa Hay

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Straw Pellets market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Straw Pellets Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Timothy Hay

1.5.3 Alfalfa Hay

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Straw Pellets Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Dairy Cow Feed

1.6.3 Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

1.6.4 Pig Feed

1.6.5 Poultry Feed

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Straw Pellets Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Straw Pellets Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Straw Pellets Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Straw Pellets Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Straw Pellets

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Straw Pellets

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Straw Pellets Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Anderson Hay

4.1.1 Anderson Hay Basic Information

4.1.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Anderson Hay Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Anderson Hay Business Overview

4.2 Grupo Oses

4.2.1 Grupo Oses Basic Information

4.2.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Grupo Oses Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Grupo Oses Business Overview

4.3 Border Valley Trading

4.3.1 Border Valley Trading Basic Information

4.3.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Border Valley Trading Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Border Valley Trading Business Overview

4.4 Beijing HDR Trading

4.4.1 Beijing HDR Trading Basic Information

4.4.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Beijing HDR Trading Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Beijing HDR Trading Business Overview

4.5 ACX Global

4.5.1 ACX Global Basic Information

4.5.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ACX Global Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ACX Global Business Overview

4.6 Bailey Farms

4.6.1 Bailey Farms Basic Information

4.6.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bailey Farms Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bailey Farms Business Overview

4.7 Alfa Tec

4.7.1 Alfa Tec Basic Information

4.7.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Alfa Tec Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Alfa Tec Business Overview

4.8 Modern Grassland

4.8.1 Modern Grassland Basic Information

4.8.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Modern Grassland Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Modern Grassland Business Overview

4.9 Oxbow Animal Health

4.9.1 Oxbow Animal Health Basic Information

4.9.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Oxbow Animal Health Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Oxbow Animal Health Business Overview

4.10 Sacate Pellet Mills

4.10.1 Sacate Pellet Mills Basic Information

4.10.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sacate Pellet Mills Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sacate Pellet Mills Business Overview

4.11 Huishan Diary

4.11.1 Huishan Diary Basic Information

4.11.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Huishan Diary Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Huishan Diary Business Overview

4.12 Standlee Hay

4.12.1 Standlee Hay Basic Information

4.12.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Standlee Hay Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Standlee Hay Business Overview

4.13 Gruppo Carli

4.13.1 Gruppo Carli Basic Information

4.13.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Gruppo Carli Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Gruppo Carli Business Overview

4.14 Accomazzo

4.14.1 Accomazzo Basic Information

4.14.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Accomazzo Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Accomazzo Business Overview

4.15 Aldahra Fagavi

4.15.1 Aldahra Fagavi Basic Information

4.15.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Aldahra Fagavi Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Aldahra Fagavi Business Overview

4.16 Barr-Ag

4.16.1 Barr-Ag Basic Information

4.16.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Barr-Ag Straw Pellets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Barr-Ag Business Overview

4.17 Qiushi Grass Industry

4.17.1 Qiushi Grass Industry Basic Information

4.17.2 Straw Pellets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

