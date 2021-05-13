Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sprinkler Irrigation System, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sprinkler Irrigation System industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Pierce Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

HR Products

Hunter Industries

Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Toro

T-L Irrigation Company

IrriGreen Genius

Irrigation Products International Private Limited.

Netafim

Alkhorayef Group

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Senninger

By Type:

Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System

Towable Sprinkler Irrigation System

By Application:

Agriculture

Lawns

Public Parks

Sports Ground

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System

1.2.2 Towable Sprinkler Irrigation System

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Lawns

1.3.3 Public Parks

1.3.4 Sports Ground

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Analysis

3.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation System Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

