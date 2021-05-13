In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Bulb business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Bulb market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Bulb, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Bulb market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Bulb companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home

Office

Shopping

Hospitality

Others

In Smart Bulb market, the Home holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 27456 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.98% during 2019 and 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips Lighting

TCP

General Electric Company

OSRAM

Sengled

LIFX (Buddy)

Feit Electric

Cree

Yeelight

iLumi solutions

Huawei

Revogi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Bulb consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Bulb market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Bulb manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Bulb with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Bulb submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Bulb Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Bulb Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Bulb Segment by Type

2.2.1 ZigBee

2.2.2 Wi-Fi

2.2.3 Bluetooth

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Smart Bulb Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Bulb Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Bulb Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Bulb Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home

2.4.2 Office

2.4.3 Shopping

2.4.4 Hospitality

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Smart Bulb Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Bulb Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Bulb Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Bulb Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Bulb by Company

3.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Bulb Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Bulb Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Smart Bulb Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Bulb Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Bulb Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Smart Bulb Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Smart Bulb Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Smart Bulb Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Bulb by Regions

4.1 Smart Bulb by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Bulb Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Bulb Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Bulb Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Bulb Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Bulb Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Bulb Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Bulb Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Smart Bulb Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Bulb Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Bulb Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Smart Bulb Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Bulb Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Smart Bulb Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Bulb Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

