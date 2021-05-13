The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Israel Military Industries
Beretta Holding S.P.A.
Nammo Group
Smith & Wesson
Indian Ordnance Factories
Heckler & Koch
E.R. Shaw Inc. Gun Barrels
STURM,Ruger & Company Inc.
BAE Systems
Glock Perfection
Forjas Taurus SA
Freedom Group
Arsenal Jsco.
Herstal SA
Alliant Techsystems Inc.
Zak3ady Mechaniczne Tarnow
Fn Herstal
Orbital ATK
Financial Highlights
General Dynamics
Major Types Covered
Pistols
Rifles
Sub Machine Guns
Assault Rifles
Light Machine Guns
Major Applications Covered
Civil
Military
Homeland Security
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Small Arms Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Small Arms Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Small Arms Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Pistols
5.2 Rifles
5.3 Sub Machine Guns
5.4 Assault Rifles
5.5 Light Machine Guns
6 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Civil
6.2 Military
6.3 Homeland Security
7 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Israel Military Industries
8.1.1 Israel Military Industries Profile
8.1.2 Israel Military Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Israel Military Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Israel Military Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Beretta Holding S.P.A.
8.2.1 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Profile
8.2.2 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Nammo Group
8.3.1 Nammo Group Profile
8.3.2 Nammo Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Marke
..…continued.
