The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4839697-2014-2026-global-small-arms-industry-market-research

Major Companies Covered

Israel Military Industries

Beretta Holding S.P.A.

Nammo Group

Smith & Wesson

Indian Ordnance Factories

Heckler & Koch

E.R. Shaw Inc. Gun Barrels

STURM,Ruger & Company Inc.

BAE Systems

Glock Perfection

Forjas Taurus SA

Freedom Group

Arsenal Jsco.

Herstal SA

Alliant Techsystems Inc.

Zak3ady Mechaniczne Tarnow

Fn Herstal

Orbital ATK

Financial Highlights

General Dynamics

ALSO READ :https://www.sharewise.com/us/news_articles/Medical_Packaging_Market_Report_2020_Size_Share_CAGR_Trends_Growth_and_Forecast_sagark18_20200303_0823

Major Types Covered

Pistols

Rifles

Sub Machine Guns

Assault Rifles

Light Machine Guns

Major Applications Covered

Civil

Military

Homeland Security

ALSO READ :https://latestmarketresearchtrends.tumblr.com/post/649234783945261056/wireless-network-infrastructure-ecosystem-market

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

ALSO READ :https://vjbxuq.prnews.io/269174-Version-Control-Systems-Market-Growth-2021-Regional-Trends-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2027.html

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

ALSO READ :https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/remote-sensing-technologies-market-2021-current-and-future-growth-by-forecast-to-2023/

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Small Arms Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Small Arms Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

ALSO READ :https://adfty.biz/technology/network-optimization-services-market-research-report-and-forecast-till-2027-/

4 Value Chain of the Small Arms Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Pistols

5.2 Rifles

5.3 Sub Machine Guns

5.4 Assault Rifles

5.5 Light Machine Guns

6 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Civil

6.2 Military

6.3 Homeland Security

7 Global Small Arms Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Israel Military Industries

8.1.1 Israel Military Industries Profile

8.1.2 Israel Military Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Israel Military Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Israel Military Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Beretta Holding S.P.A.

8.2.1 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Profile

8.2.2 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Beretta Holding S.P.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Nammo Group

8.3.1 Nammo Group Profile

8.3.2 Nammo Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Marke

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105