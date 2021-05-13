In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ski Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ski Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ski Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Alpine skiing

Nordic

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Descente

Fischer

Atomic

Decathlon

Goldwin

Rossignol

Burton

Head

Helly Hansen

K2 Sports

Volkl

Uvex

Lafuma

DC

Swix

Smith Optics

Phenix

Columbia

Scott

Black Diamond

Dainese

Mammut

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ski Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ski Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ski Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ski Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ski Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ski Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Ski Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ski Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Skis & Snowboard

2.2.2 Ski Boots

2.2.3 Ski Apparel

2.2.4 Ski Protection

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Ski Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ski Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Ski Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Ski Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Alpine skiing

2.4.2 Nordic

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Ski Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ski Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Ski Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Ski Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Ski Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Ski Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ski Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Ski Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ski Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Ski Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Ski Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Ski Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Ski Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ski Equipment by Regions

4.1 Ski Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Ski Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Ski Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Ski Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Ski Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ski Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Ski Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Ski Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Ski Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Ski Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ski Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Ski Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Ski Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Ski Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Ski Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

