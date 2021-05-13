Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Seed, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Seed industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Longping High-tech

Monsanto

Nidera

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL)

Syngenta

Pacific Seeds

Hancock Farm & Seed Company

Dupont Pionner

Henan Qiule

Limagrain

Profigen

By Type:

Soybean Seed

Corn Seed

Rice Seed

By Application:

Agriculture

Agriculture R&D Institutes

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Seed Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Soybean Seed

1.2.2 Corn Seed

1.2.3 Rice Seed

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Agriculture R&D Institutes

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Seed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Seed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Seed Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Seed Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Seed Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Seed (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Seed Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Seed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Seed (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Seed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Seed Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Seed (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Seed Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Seed Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Seed Market Analysis

3.1 United States Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Seed Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Seed Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Seed Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Seed Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Seed Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Seed Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Seed Market Analysis

5.1 China Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Seed Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Seed Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Seed Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Seed Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Seed Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Seed Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Seed Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Seed Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Seed Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Seed Market Analysis

8.1 India Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Seed Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Seed Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Seed Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Seed Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Seed Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Seed Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Seed Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Seed Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Seed Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Seed Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Seed Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Longping High-tech

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Longping High-tech Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Longping High-tech Seed Sales by Region

11.2 Monsanto

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Monsanto Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Monsanto Seed Sales by Region

11.3 Nidera

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Nidera Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Nidera Seed Sales by Region

11.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Seed Sales by Region

11.5 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL) Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Cooperativa Central Gaucha Ltda (CCGL) Seed Sales by Region

11.6 Syngenta

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Syngenta Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Syngenta Seed Sales by Region

11.7 Pacific Seeds

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Pacific Seeds Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Pacific Seeds Seed Sales by Region

11.8 Hancock Farm & Seed Company

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Hancock Farm & Seed Company Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Hancock Farm & Seed Company Seed Sales by Region

11.9 Dupont Pionner

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Dupont Pionner Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Dupont Pionner Seed Sales by Region

11.10 Henan Qiule

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Henan Qiule Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Henan Qiule Seed Sales by Region

11.11 Limagrain

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Limagrain Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Limagrain Seed Sales by Region

11.12 Profigen

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Profigen Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Profigen Seed Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Seed Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Seed Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Seed Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Seed Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Seed Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Seed Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Seed Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Seed Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Seed Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Seed Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Seed Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Seed Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Seed Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Seed Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Seed Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Seed Picture

Table Product Specifications of Seed

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Seed by Type in 2019

Table Types of Seed

Figure Soybean Seed Picture

Figure Corn Seed Picture

Figure Rice Seed Picture

Figure Seed Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Seed

Figure Agriculture Picture

Figure Agriculture R&D Institutes Picture

Figure United States Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Seed Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Seed

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

….continued

