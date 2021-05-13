The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Siemens AG

CJSC Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

General Electric Company

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Bombardeir Transportation AG

Alstom SA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

CSR Corporation Limited

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens AG

8.1.1 Siemens AG Profile

8.1.2 Siemens AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Siemens AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Siemens AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 CJSC Transmashholding

8.2.1 CJSC Transmashholding Profile

8.2.2 CJSC Transmashholding Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 CJSC Transmashholding Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 CJSC Transmashholding Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Stadler Rail AG

8.3.1 Stadler Rail AG Profile

8.3.2 Stadler Rail AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Stadler Rail AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Stadler Rail AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 General Electric Company

8.4.1 General Electric Company Profile

8.4.2 General Electric Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 General Electric Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 General Electric Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A.

8.5.1 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Profile

8.5.2 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hyundai Rotem Company

8.6.1 Hyundai Rotem Company Profile

8.6.2 Hyundai Rotem Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hyundai Rotem Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hyundai Rotem Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bombardeir Transportation AG

8.7.1 Bombardeir Transportation AG Profile

8.7.2 Bombardeir Transportation AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bombardeir Transportation AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bombardeir Transportation AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Alstom SA

8.8.1 Alstom SA Profile

8.8.2 Alstom SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Alstom SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Alstom SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Profile

8.9.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 CSR Corporation Limited

8.10.1 CSR Corporation Limited Profile

8.10.2 CSR Corporation Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 CSR Corporation Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 CSR Corporation Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

….….Continued

