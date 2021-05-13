The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Siemens AG
CJSC Transmashholding
Stadler Rail AG
General Electric Company
Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A.
Hyundai Rotem Company
Bombardeir Transportation AG
Alstom SA
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
CSR Corporation Limited
Major Types Covered
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Type 1
5.2 Type 2
5.3 Type 3
6 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Application 1
6.2 Application 2
6.3 Application 3
7 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Siemens AG
8.1.1 Siemens AG Profile
8.1.2 Siemens AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Siemens AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Siemens AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 CJSC Transmashholding
8.2.1 CJSC Transmashholding Profile
8.2.2 CJSC Transmashholding Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 CJSC Transmashholding Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 CJSC Transmashholding Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Stadler Rail AG
8.3.1 Stadler Rail AG Profile
8.3.2 Stadler Rail AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Stadler Rail AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Stadler Rail AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 General Electric Company
8.4.1 General Electric Company Profile
8.4.2 General Electric Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 General Electric Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 General Electric Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A.
8.5.1 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Profile
8.5.2 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Hyundai Rotem Company
8.6.1 Hyundai Rotem Company Profile
8.6.2 Hyundai Rotem Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Hyundai Rotem Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Hyundai Rotem Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Bombardeir Transportation AG
8.7.1 Bombardeir Transportation AG Profile
8.7.2 Bombardeir Transportation AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Bombardeir Transportation AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Bombardeir Transportation AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Alstom SA
8.8.1 Alstom SA Profile
8.8.2 Alstom SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Alstom SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Alstom SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
8.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Profile
8.9.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 CSR Corporation Limited
8.10.1 CSR Corporation Limited Profile
8.10.2 CSR Corporation Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 CSR Corporation Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 CSR Corporation Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock-Rapid Transit Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
….….Continued
