In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Smoke Alarm business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Smoke Alarm market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Residential Smoke Alarm, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Residential Smoke Alarm market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Residential Smoke Alarm companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

Ionization Smoke Alarms

Combination Smoke Alarms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Smoke Alarm

Public Places Smoke Alarm

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BRK Brands

Siemens

Kidde

Johnson Controls

Honeywell Security

FireAngel Safety Technology Group

Halma

Universal Security Instruments

Hochiki

Hekatron

Busch-jaeger

Nest

Ei Electronics

X-SENSE

Panasonic

Nittan

Smartwares

Nohmi Bosai

Gulf Security Technology

Forsafe

D&K Group International

Shanying Fire

Shenzhen Gabel Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Residential Smoke Alarm consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Residential Smoke Alarm market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Residential Smoke Alarm manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Residential Smoke Alarm with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Residential Smoke Alarm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Residential Smoke Alarm Segment by Type

2.2.1 Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

2.2.2 Ionization Smoke Alarms

2.2.3 Combination Smoke Alarms

2.3 Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Residential Smoke Alarm Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Smoke Alarm

2.4.2 Public Places Smoke Alarm

2.5 Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Residential Smoke Alarm by Company

3.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Residential Smoke Alarm Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Residential Smoke Alarm Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Residential Smoke Alarm by Regions

4.1 Residential Smoke Alarm by Regions

4.2 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Residential Smoke Alarm Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

