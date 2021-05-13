Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Process Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Process market covered in Chapter 4:
General Electric Co. (GE)
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric Co.
ABB Ltd.
Werum It Solutions GmbH
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Andea Solutions Sp. Z O.O.
Schneider Electric SE
Honeywell International Inc.
Dassault Systemes SA
SAP AG
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Process market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
On-Premises and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
On-Demand and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
Hybrid and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Process market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food and Beverages Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Oil and Gas Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Chemical Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Pulp and Paper Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Life Sciences Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Energy and Power and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Water and Wastewater Management and Key Clients (Buyers) List
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Process Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 On-Premises and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
1.5.3 On-Demand and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
1.5.4 Hybrid and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Process Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Food and Beverages Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.3 Oil and Gas Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.4 Chemical Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.5 Pulp and Paper Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.6 Life Sciences Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.7 Energy and Power and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.6.8 Water and Wastewater Management and Key Clients (Buyers) List
1.7 Process Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Process Industry Development
Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19…….….continued
