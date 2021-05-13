Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Process Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Process market covered in Chapter 4:

General Electric Co. (GE)

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

Werum It Solutions GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Andea Solutions Sp. Z O.O.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

SAP AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Process market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Process market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Process Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 On-Premises and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020

1.5.3 On-Demand and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020

1.5.4 Hybrid and Production Growth Rate 2011-2020

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Process Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food and Beverages Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.3 Oil and Gas Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.4 Chemical Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.5 Pulp and Paper Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.6 Life Sciences Sector and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.7 Energy and Power and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.6.8 Water and Wastewater Management and Key Clients (Buyers) List

1.7 Process Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Process Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19…….….continued

