Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Precision Farming Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Precision Farming Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Raven Industries Inc
John Deere
Trimble
Spraying Systems Co
Agco Corporation
Dickey-John Corporation
Teejet Technologies
Precision Planting
Trimble Navigation Limited
AG Leader Technology
Topcon Precision Agriculture
By Type:
Automation and Control System
Sensing and Monitoring Devices
Others
By Application:
Yield Monitoring
Field Mapping
Crop Scouting
Weather Tracking and Forecasting
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Financial Management
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Precision Farming Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Automation and Control System
1.2.2 Sensing and Monitoring Devices
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Yield Monitoring
1.3.2 Field Mapping
1.3.3 Crop Scouting
1.3.4 Weather Tracking and Forecasting
1.3.5 Inventory Management
1.3.6 Farm Labor Management
1.3.7 Financial Management
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Precision Farming Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Precision Farming Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Precision Farming Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Precision Farming Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Precision Farming Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Precision Farming Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Precision Farming Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Precision Farming Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Precision Farming Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Precision Farming Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Precision Farming Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Precision Farming Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Precision Farming Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Precision Farming Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Precision Farming Equipment Market Analysis
3.1 United States Precision Farming Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Precision Farming Equipment Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Precision Farming Equipment Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
