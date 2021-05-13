In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Powered Wheelchairs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Powered Wheelchairs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Powered Wheelchairs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Powered Wheelchairs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Powered Wheelchairs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Foldable Powered Wheelchair

Unfoldable Powered Wheelchair

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Home

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Permobil Corp

N.V. Vermeiren

Pride Mobility

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock

Invacare Corp

Drive Medical

Hoveround Corp

Hubang

Merits Health Products

Nissin Medical

Golden Technologies

Heartway

Karman

EZ Lite Cruiser

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Powered Wheelchairs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Powered Wheelchairs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Powered Wheelchairs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Powered Wheelchairs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Powered Wheelchairs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Powered Wheelchairs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Powered Wheelchairs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Foldable Powered Wheelchair

2.2.2 Unfoldable Powered Wheelchair

2.3 Powered Wheelchairs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Powered Wheelchairs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Home

2.5 Powered Wheelchairs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Powered Wheelchairs by Company

3.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchairs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Powered Wheelchairs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Powered Wheelchairs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Powered Wheelchairs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Powered Wheelchairs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Powered Wheelchairs by Regions

4.1 Powered Wheelchairs by Regions

4.2 Americas Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Powered Wheelchairs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Powered Wheelchairs Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Powered Wheelchairs Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Powered Wheelchairs Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Powered Wheelchairs Consumption by Type

….continued

