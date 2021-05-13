In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Lighting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable Lighting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable Lighting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Flashlights
Headlamps
Area lights/lanterns
Bicycle lights
Others
In 2019, Flashlights accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Portable Lighting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 89.72 (M Units) by 2024 from 73.16 (M Units) in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Outdoor
Industrial
Residential
Others
In Portable Lighting market, Outdoor segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 84.05 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.79% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Portable Lighting will be promising in the Outdoor field in the next couple of years.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Maglite
Dorcy
Kang Mingsheng
Ledlenser
KENNEDE
Energizer
Ocean’s King
DP Lighting
SureFire
Taigeer
Fenix
Twoboys
Pelican
Nite Ize
Petzl
Jiage
Streamlight
Nextorch
Nitecore
Olight
Wolf Eyes
Browning
Princeton
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Portable Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Portable Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Portable Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Portable Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
