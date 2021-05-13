In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Lighting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable Lighting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable Lighting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others

In 2019, Flashlights accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Portable Lighting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 89.72 (M Units) by 2024 from 73.16 (M Units) in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

In Portable Lighting market, Outdoor segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 84.05 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.79% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Portable Lighting will be promising in the Outdoor field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Maglite

Dorcy

Kang Mingsheng

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

Energizer

Ocean’s King

DP Lighting

SureFire

Taigeer

Fenix

Twoboys

Pelican

Nite Ize

Petzl

Jiage

Streamlight

Nextorch

Nitecore

Olight

Wolf Eyes

Browning

Princeton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable Lighting Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Lighting Segment by Type

2.2.1 Flashlights

2.2.2 Headlamps

2.2.3 Area lights/lanterns

2.2.4 Bicycle lights

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Portable Lighting Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable Lighting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Outdoor

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Residential

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Portable Lighting Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable Lighting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable Lighting by Company

3.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable Lighting Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Lighting Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable Lighting Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Lighting Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable Lighting Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable Lighting by Regions

4.1 Portable Lighting by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Lighting Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable Lighting Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable Lighting Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable Lighting Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Portable Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Portable Lighting Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable Lighting Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Portable Lighting Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Portable Lighting Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Portable Lighting Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable Lighting Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

