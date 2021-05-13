Under COVID-1

9 Outbreak, how the Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) market covered in Chapter 4:

SAIC

McLaren

Chevrolet

BYD

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

BMW

Mitsubishi

Chery

GAC GROUP

Volvo

Ford

Toyota

Honda

Ferrari

Volkswagen

Audi

Lexus

Chrysler

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Storage Power PHEV

Vehicle Generator PHEV

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Storage Power PHEV

Vehicle Generator PHEV

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Storage Power PHEV

1.5.3 Vehicle Generator PHEV

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Storage Power PHEV

1.6.3 Vehicle Generator PHEV

1.7 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SAIC

4.1.1 SAIC Basic Information

4.1.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SAIC Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SAIC Business Overview

4.2 McLaren

4.2.1 McLaren Basic Information

4.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 McLaren Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 McLaren Business Overview

4.3 Chevrolet

4.3.1 Chevrolet Basic Information

4.3.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Chevrolet Business Overview

4.4 BYD

4.4.1 BYD Basic Information

4.4.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BYD Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BYD Business Overview

4.5 Hyundai

4.5.1 Hyundai Basic Information

4.5.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hyundai Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hyundai Business Overview

4.6 Mercedes-Benz

4.6.1 Mercedes-Benz Basic Information

4.6.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mercedes-Benz Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mercedes-Benz Business Overview

4.7 Porsche

4.7.1 Porsche Basic Information

4.7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Porsche Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Porsche Business Overview

4.8 BMW

4.8.1 BMW Basic Information

4.8.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BMW Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BMW Business Overview

4.9 Mitsubishi

4.9.1 Mitsubishi Basic Information

4.9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Mitsubishi Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Mitsubishi Business Overview

4.10 Chery

4.10.1 Chery Basic Information

4.10.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Chery Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Chery Business Overview

4.11 GAC GROUP

4.11.1 GAC GROUP Basic Information

4.11.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 GAC GROUP Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 GAC GROUP Business Overview

4.12 Volvo

4.12.1 Volvo Basic Information

4.12.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Volvo Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Volvo Business Overview

4.13 Ford

4.13.1 Ford Basic Information

4.13.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Ford Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Ford Business Overview

4.14 Toyota

4.14.1 Toyota Basic Information

4.14.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Toyota Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Toyota Business Overview

4.15 Honda

4.15.1 Honda Basic Information

4.15.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Honda Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Honda Business Overview

4.16 Ferrari

4.16.1 Ferrari Basic Information

4.16.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Ferrari Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Ferrari Business Overview

4.17 Volkswagen

4.17.1 Volkswagen Basic Information

4.17.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Volkswagen Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Volkswagen Business Overview

4.18 Audi

4.18.1 Audi Basic Information

4.18.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Audi Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Audi Business Overview

4.19 Lexus

4.19.1 Lexus Basic Information

4.19.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Lexus Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Lexus Business Overview

4.20 Chrysler

4.20.1 Chrysler Basic Information

4.20.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Chrysler Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Chrysler Business Overview

5 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hepv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..continued

