The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eastman

Covestro

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

Lanxess

SABIC

Solvay

BASF

Evonik

Rochling

Mitsubishi Chemical

Major Types Covered

Polyamide

Polyurethanes

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

ABS

Polycarbonate

Others

Major Applications Covered

Cooling Pipes

Fans

Reinforcement

Battery Pack Structures and Cells

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Polyamide

5.2 Polyurethanes

5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate

5.4 Polystyrene

5.5 Polypropylene

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.7 Polyethylene

5.8 ABS

5.9 Polycarbonate

5.10 Others

6 Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Cooling Pipes

6.2 Fans

6.3 Reinforcement

6.4 Battery Pack Structures and Cells

6.5 Others

7 Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eastman

8.1.1 Eastman Profile

8.1.2 Eastman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eastman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eastman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Covestro

8.2.1 Covestro Profile

8.2.2 Covestro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Covestro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Covestro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 DuPont

8.3.1 DuPont Profile

8.3.2 DuPont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 DuPont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 DuPont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 The Dow Chemical Company

8.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Profile

8.4.2 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Lanxess

8.5.1 Lanxess Profile

8.5.2 Lanxess Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Lanxess Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Lanxess Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 SABIC

8.6.1 SABIC Profile

8.6.2 SABIC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 SABIC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 SABIC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Solvay

8.7.1 Solvay Profile

8.7.2 Solvay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Solvay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Solvay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 BASF

8.8.1 BASF Profile

8.8.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Evonik

8.9.1 Evonik Profile

8.9.2 Evonik Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Evonik Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Evonik Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Rochling

8.10.1 Rochling Profile

8.10.2 Rochling Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Rochling Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Rochling Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Profile

8.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Plastics In Electric Vehicles Market from 2018-202

….….Continued

