Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Plant Factory, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Plant Factory industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Valoya

California LightWorks

LumiGrow

Everlight Electronics

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

ED Hydroponics

Cidly

Philips

OSRAM

Kind LED Grow Lights

Flow Magic

GE

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Sunprou

Netled

Grow LED Hydro

Epistar

Spectrum King Grow Lights

By Type:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Others

By Application:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plant Factory Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aeroponics

1.2.2 Hydroponics

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Greenhouses

1.3.2 Indoor Grow Facilities

1.3.3 Research Applications

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Plant Factory Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Plant Factory Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Plant Factory Market Analysis

3.1 United States Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Plant Factory Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Plant Factory Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Plant Factory Market Analysis

5.1 China Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Plant Factory Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Plant Factory Market Analysis

8.1 India Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Plant Factory Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Plant Factory Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Plant Factor

….continued

