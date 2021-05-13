Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Plant Factory, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Plant Factory industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Valoya
California LightWorks
LumiGrow
Everlight Electronics
Apollo Horticulture
Kessil
ED Hydroponics
Cidly
Philips
OSRAM
Kind LED Grow Lights
Flow Magic
GE
Illumitex
Fionia Lighting
Sunprou
Netled
Grow LED Hydro
Epistar
Spectrum King Grow Lights
By Type:
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Others
By Application:
Commercial Greenhouses
Indoor Grow Facilities
Research Applications
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Plant Factory Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Aeroponics
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Commercial Greenhouses
1.3.2 Indoor Grow Facilities
1.3.3 Research Applications
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Plant Factory Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Plant Factory Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Plant Factory Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Plant Factory (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Plant Factory Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Plant Factory Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Plant Factory Market Analysis
3.1 United States Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Plant Factory Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Plant Factory Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Plant Factory Market Analysis
5.1 China Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Plant Factory Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Plant Factory Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Plant Factory Market Analysis
8.1 India Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Plant Factory Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Plant Factory Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Plant Factory Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Plant Factory Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Plant Factor
….continued
