The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Toyota

Ashok Leyland

Foton Motor

Volkswagen

Mahindra & Mahindra

Ford

FCA

Isuzu

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Tata Motors

GM

Great Wall Motors

ZXAUTO

Jiangling Motors

Major Types Covered

Small/Mid-sized Pickup Truck

Full-Size Pickup Truck

Major Applications Covered

Individual Use

Commercial Use

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Pickup Truck Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Pickup Truck Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Pickup Truck Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Pickup Truck Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Small/Mid-sized Pickup Truck

5.2 Full-Size Pickup Truck

6 Global Pickup Truck Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Individual Use

6.2 Commercial Use

7 Global Pickup Truck Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Toyota

8.1.1 Toyota Profile

8.1.2 Toyota Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Toyota Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Toyota Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Ashok Leyland

8.2.1 Ashok Leyland Profile

8.2.2 Ashok Leyland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Ashok Leyland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Ashok Leyland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Foton Motor

8.3.1 Foton Motor Profile

8.3.2 Foton Motor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Foton Motor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Foton Motor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Volkswagen

8.4.1 Volkswagen Profile

8.4.2 Volkswagen Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Volkswagen Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Volkswagen Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Mahindra & Mahindra

8.5.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Profile

8.5.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Mahindra & Mahindra Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ford

8.6.1 Ford Profile

8.6.2 Ford Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ford Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ford Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 FCA

8.7.1 FCA Profile

8.7.2 FCA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 FCA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 FCA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Isuzu

8.8.1 Isuzu Profile

8.8.2 Isuzu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Isuzu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Isuzu Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Mitsubishi

8.9.1 Mitsubishi Profile

8.9.2 Mitsubishi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Mitsubishi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Mitsubishi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Nissan

8.10.1 Nissan Profile

8.10.2 Nissan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Nissan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Nissan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Tata Motors

8.11.1 Tata Motors Profile

8.11.2 Tata Motors Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Tata Motors Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Tata Motors Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 GM

8.12.1 GM Profile

8.12.2 GM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 GM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 GM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Great Wall Motors

8.13.1 Great Wall Motors Profile

8.13.2 Great Wall Motors Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Great Wall Motors Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Great Wall Motors Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 ZXAUTO

8.14.1 ZXAUTO Profile

8.14.2 ZXAUTO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 ZXAUTO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 ZXAUTO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Jiangling Motors

8.15.1 Jiangling Motors Profile

8.15.2 Jiangling Motors Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Jiangling Motors Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Jiangling Motors Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Pickup Truck Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Pickup Truck Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Pickup Truck Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Pickup Truck Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Pickup Truck Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Pickup Truck by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Pickup Truck Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Pickup Truck Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Pickup Truck Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Pickup Truck Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Pickup Truck Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Pickup Truck Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Pickup Truck by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Pickup Truck Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Pickup Truck Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Pickup Truck Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Pickup Truck Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Pickup Truck Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Pickup Truck Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Pickup Truck by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Pickup Truck Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Pickup Truck Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Pickup Truck Market from 2018-2026

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Pickup Truck Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region

15.2 Global Pickup Truck Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

15.3 Global Pickup Truck Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Pickup Truck Market Value ($) and Growth Rate of Pickup Truck from 2014-2026

Global Pickup Truck Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2026F

Global Pickup Truck Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Pickup Truck Picture

Table Product Specifications of Pickup Truck

Table Driving Factors for this Market

Table Industry News of Pickup Truck Market

Figure Value Chain Status of Pickup Truck

Table Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

Table Distributors/Traders

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region, by Preference)

Table Global Pickup Truck Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Figure Small/Mid-sized Pickup Truck of Pickup Truck

Figure Full-Size Pickup Truck of Pickup Truck

Table Global Pickup Truck Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Individual Use of Pickup Truck

Figure Commercial Use of Pickup Truck

Table Global Pickup Truck Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Figure Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline) of Pickup Truck

Figure Online Channel of Pickup Truck

Table Toyota Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Toyota Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Toyota Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Toyota Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Ashok Leyland Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Ashok Leyland Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Ashok Leyland Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Ashok Leyland Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Foton Motor Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Foton Motor Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Foton Motor Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Foton Motor Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Volkswagen Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Volkswagen Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Volkswagen Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Volkswagen Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Mahindra & Mahindra Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Mahindra & Mahindra Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Mahindra & Mahindra Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Mahindra & Mahindra Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Ford Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Ford Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Ford Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Ford Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table FCA Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure FCA Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure FCA Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table FCA Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Isuzu Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Isuzu Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Isuzu Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Isuzu Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Mitsubishi Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Mitsubishi Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Mitsubishi Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Mitsubishi Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Nissan Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Nissan Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Nissan Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Nissan Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Tata Motors Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Tata Motors Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Tata Motors Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Tata Motors Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table GM Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure GM Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure GM Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table GM Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Great Wall Motors Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Great Wall Motors Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Great Wall Motors Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Great Wall Motors Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table ZXAUTO Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure ZXAUTO Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure ZXAUTO Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table ZXAUTO Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Jiangling Motors Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Jiangling Motors Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Jiangling Motors Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Jiangling Motors Pickup Truck Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Global Pickup Truck Production Value ($) by Region from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Production Value Share by Region from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Production by Region from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Consumption Value ($) by Region from 2014-2019E

Table Global Pickup Truck Consumption by Region from 2014-2019E

Table North America Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price Revenue ($), Gross Margin (%) and Gross ($) Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table North America Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value ($) and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table North America Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

Table North America Pickup Truck Value ($) by Type (2014-2019E)

Table North America Pickup Truck Production by Type (2014-2019E)

Table North America Pickup Truck Consumption by Application (2014-2019E)

Table North America Pickup Truck Consumption by Country (2014-2019E)

Table North America Pickup Truck Consumption Value ($) by Country (2014-2019E)

Figure North America Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

Table Europe Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price Revenue ($), Gross Margin (%) and Gross ($) Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table Europe Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value ($) and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table Europe Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

Table Europe Pickup Truck Value ($) by Type (2014-2019E)

Table Europe Pickup Truck Production by Type (2014-2019E)

Table Europe Pickup Truck Consumption by Application (2014-2019E)

Table Europe Pickup Truck Consumption by Country (2014-2019E)

Table Europe Pickup Truck Consumption Value ($) by Country (2014-2019E)

Figure Europe Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price Revenue ($), Gross Margin (%) and Gross ($) Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value ($) and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Import and Export from 2014-2019E

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Value ($) by Type (2014-2019E)

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Production by Type (2014-2019E)

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption by Application (2014-2019E)

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption by Country (2014-2019E)

Table Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Consumption Value ($) by Country (2014-2019E)

Figure Asia-Pacific Pickup Truck Market PEST Analysis

Table Latin America Pickup Truck Production, Ex-factory Price Revenue ($), Gross Margin (%) and Gross ($) Analysis from 2014-2019E

….….Continued

