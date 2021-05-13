In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pet Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pet Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pet Accessories, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pet Accessories market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pet Accessories companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Toys

Housing, Bedding and Feeding

Collars, Leashes and Utility

Others

According to the type, housing, bedding and feeding was the highest, reaching 48.15% in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pet Cat

Pet Dog

Others

Pet dog was leading segment and it accounted for over 45% sale share of pet accessories market generated in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hartz Mountain

Just for Pets

Hangzhou Tianyuan

PetSafe

Ancol Pet Products

Rolf C Hagen

Platinum Pets

Rosewood Pet Products

Ferplast

Bob Martin UK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pet Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Accessories Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pet Accessories Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pet Accessories Segment by Type

2.2.1 Toys

2.2.2 Housing, Bedding and Feeding

2.2.3 Collars, Leashes and Utility

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Pet Accessories Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pet Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pet Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Pet Accessories Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pet Accessories Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pet Cat

2.4.2 Pet Dog

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Pet Accessories Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pet Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pet Accessories Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Pet Accessories Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Pet Accessories by Company

3.1 Global Pet Accessories Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Pet Accessories Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pet Accessories Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Pet Accessories Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Pet Accessories Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pet Accessories Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Pet Accessories Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Pet Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Pet Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Pet Accessories Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pet Accessories by Regions

4.1 Pet Accessories by Regions

4.2 Americas Pet Accessories Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Pet Accessories Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Pet Accessories Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Accessories Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pet Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Pet Accessories Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Pet Accessories Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Pet Accessories Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Pet Accessories Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pet Accessories Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Pet Accessories Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Pet Accessories Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Pet Accessories Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Pet Accessories Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

….continued

