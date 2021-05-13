In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic and Natural Feminine Care business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic and Natural Feminine Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Organic and Natural Feminine Care, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Organic and Natural Feminine Care companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Panty Liners & Shields

Others

In 2018, Sanitary Pads accounted for a major share of 63% in the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Super/Hypermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

In Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, Super/Hypermarkets segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2774 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Organic and Natural Feminine Care will be promising in the Super/Hypermarkets field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

P&G

Edgewell Personal Care

Natracare

Kimberly-Clark

Lunapads

The Honest Company

Veeda

Unilever (Seventh Generation)

Ontex

Unicharm

Purganics

Hengan

LOLA

Maxim Hygiene

Corman

Rael

GladRags

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic and Natural Feminine Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic and Natural Feminine Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic and Natural Feminine Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic and Natural Feminine Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

