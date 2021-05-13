In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nonwoven Fabric business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nonwoven Fabric market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Nonwoven Fabric, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Nonwoven Fabric market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Nonwoven Fabric companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Spun-Bonded Nonwoven Fabric

Needle-Punched Nonwoven Fabric

Spiny Nonwoven Fabric

Others

Spun-bonded nonwoven fabric dominate the China Nonwoven fabric market in 2018, which account for about 50% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industry

Clothing

Medical and Health

Household

Others

The nonwoven fabric was widly used in medical and health field, which took up more than 28% market share in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microfiber

Berry Global

Kingsafe

Xingtai

Ruiguang

TDF

Nbond

Beautiful Nonwoven

Golden Spring

Toray

Freudenberg

Nanliu

Yanjan

Jofo

Taipeng

CHTC Jiahua

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nonwoven Fabric consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nonwoven Fabric market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nonwoven Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nonwoven Fabric submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

