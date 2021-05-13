The global Mung Bean market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Mung Bean market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Mung Bean industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mung Bean Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Mung Bean market covered in Chapter 4:

Australian Mungbean Company

Arkar Oo Co., Ltd.

Llc Agrochiminvest

Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Geo Agrotech

Shanxi Xinfei Agriculture Development Co.ltd

Gaurav International Limited

Asia-Trade

Pulses Exp. Co., Ltd.

YC Consumer Goods Private Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mung Bean market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Non-GMO Seed

GMO Seed

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mung Bean market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Mung Bean Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Non-GMO Seed

1.5.3 GMO Seed

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Mung Bean Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Online Sale

1.6.3 Offline Sale

1.7 Mung Bean Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mung Bean Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Mung Bean Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Mung Bean Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mung Bean

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Mung Bean

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Mung Bean Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Australian Mungbean Company

4.1.1 Australian Mungbean Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Australian Mungbean Company Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Australian Mungbean Company Business Overview

4.2 Arkar Oo Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Arkar Oo Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Arkar Oo Co., Ltd. Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Arkar Oo Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Llc Agrochiminvest

4.3.1 Llc Agrochiminvest Basic Information

4.3.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Llc Agrochiminvest Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Llc Agrochiminvest Business Overview

4.4 Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd.

4.4.1 Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Geo Agrotech

4.5.1 Geo Agrotech Basic Information

4.5.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Geo Agrotech Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Geo Agrotech Business Overview

4.6 Shanxi Xinfei Agriculture Development Co.ltd

4.6.1 Shanxi Xinfei Agriculture Development Co.ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shanxi Xinfei Agriculture Development Co.ltd Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shanxi Xinfei Agriculture Development Co.ltd Business Overview

4.7 Gaurav International Limited

4.7.1 Gaurav International Limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Gaurav International Limited Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Gaurav International Limited Business Overview

4.8 Asia-Trade

4.8.1 Asia-Trade Basic Information

4.8.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Asia-Trade Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Asia-Trade Business Overview

4.9 Pulses Exp. Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 Pulses Exp. Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Mung Bean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Pulses Exp. Co., Ltd. Mung Bean Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Pulses Exp. Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 YC Consumer Goods Private Limited

4.10.1 YC Consumer Goods Private Limited Basic Information

….continued

